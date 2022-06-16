Superstar Singer 2: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani & Anil Kapoor groove on ‘O Haseena Zulfon Wali’ sung by Faiz

Superstar Singer 2 is one of the most appreciated shows on TV screens, which has brought melodious gems from all over the country to one stage. The little contestants have been winning hearts from the first day of the show and the judges of the show are also astounded by the immense talent of the contestants. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the Bollywood stars, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. They will be seen enjoying the performance of the contestants.

In the promo of the episode, contest Faiz is seen recreating the 60’s era with his spectacular performance on the popular song ‘O Haseena Zulfon Wali’ from the movie Teesri Manzil. Everyone in the audience and judges were taken by his energetic performance and were dancing along with him. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani took to stage as they danced on the superhit track. Varun Dhawan appreciated him saying, “Faiz I genuinely want you to sing for me in the coming future.” Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in black saree and Varun Dhawan has sported a blue formal suit. Anil Kapoor looked stylish in casual look.

See promo here-

The actors visited the show to promote their upcoming movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo. The star cast of the movie includes Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and others. It is due to be released on June 24. It is a comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

Superstar Singer 2 is a popular musical reality show judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali. The host of the show is Aditya Narayan.

