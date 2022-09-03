Superstar Singer 2 Winner Mohammad Faiz: I'll give cash prize of Rs 15 lakh to my parents, I did this for them

The singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2 concluded on Saturday, September 3. It announced the 14-year-old Mohammad Faiz as its winner, and also took home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. After lifting the prestigious trophy, Mohammad Faiz did an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, where he shared his future plans, his feelings after winning the show, and a lot more. Read on:

Superstar Singer, Himesh Reshammiya called Mohammad Faiz India's Youth Sensation on the show. When asked Faiz how he feels about it, the young singer shared, "It feels really good but with this tag comes a huge responsibility, and I want to do justice to this tag given to me by him."

Faiz on the new-found fame

"I am very happy and grateful for the love and fame received through this show!" The Superstar Singer took home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh and handed it over to his parents. "I will hand it over to my parents because I participated in the show for them only," said the winner.

On his family's feelings about his win

"Everyone is very emotional and they had tears of joy rolling down their cheeks when my name was announced as the winner. Like me, even they are slowly letting this news sink in," said Faiz.

Many celebrities complimented him during the show. When asked if any particular comment touched his heart, he shared, "Everyone has said some really sweet words, I am in no position to say anything (nervous chuckle)." Adding further, Mohammad Faiz stated, "I try not to remember those comments because I don't want them to overpower me. I am happy for those compliments."

Elaborating about his future plans, the Superstar Singer asserted, "I'll do 'riyaaz,' complete my education, do my projects and stay connected with my fans."

Summing up his entire Superstar Singer 2 journey, Mohammad Faiz said, "I've learned to control myself and I've also groomed a lot in terms of my music."

