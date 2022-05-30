Superstar Singer, 29th May 2022, Written Update: An ode to the divine housewives

Today's episode begins with Aditya appreciating the dedication of housewives. The opening act is performed by Aruna Das and Mohammad Danish. They sing 'Aunty Ji' and all the ladies rejoice. The next performance is graced by Rohan Das on 'Joru Ka Ghulam'. Javed Ali sings 'Srivalli' for all the ladies. Later, Arunita Kanjilal and Mohammad Faiz sing 'Manwa Laage'. After the performance, Aditya honors Asia's Top 10 food blogger and a housewife- Kabita Singh. Following that, Sayli Kamble and Pratyush Anand sing 'Chod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega'.

Aditya honors a fitness expert and housewife, Kiran Dembla who has trained Tamanna Bhatia, S.S Rajamouli, and others. The next performance is graced by Pawandeep Rajan and Sayisha Gupta on 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu'. The homemakers come on the stage and appreciate their performance. Next, Salman Ali and Mani sing on 'Aafreen Aafreen'. Himesh Reshammiya sings for the housewives of India. The team of the week is won by 'Pawandeep ke Patakhe'. Aditya invites all captains to sing their favorite 90s songs. The judges, captains, and Aditya complete the 90 songs.

Sayli Kamble sings 'Mujhse Mohabbat Ka Izhar', Arunita Kanjilal 'Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Hogayi', Danish Mohammad 'Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera', Pawandeep Rajan 'Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar Kare Ke Nahi', and Salman Ali 'Hum Tere Bin Kahin Reh Nahi Paate'. The contestants complete 10 songs and bring the count to 30. Rohan Das and Sayantani Kanjilal sing 'Maine Pyaar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai'. Udit Narayan sings the songs of the 90s to complete 90 songs. Sohaib Ali sings 'Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein'. The 90th song ends with 'Tu Mere Samne'.

