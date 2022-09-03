Superstar Singer 2 Winner: Mohammad Faiz lifts the trophy; Wins cash prize of Rs 15 lakh

The singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2 concluded on Saturday, September 3, and the battle was among the top six contestants, Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur, Mani from Dharamkot, Pranjal Biswas from West Bengal, Sayisha Gupta from Mohali, Aryananda R Babu and Rituraj from Kerala. The 14-year-old contestant Mohammad Faiz defeated others to emerge as the show's winner, and along with the trophy, he also won the cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. He was mentored by former Indian Idol runner-up Arunita Kanjilal. Mani was announced as the runner-up, who won Rs 5 lakh.

On winning the show

After winning the show, Mohammad Faiz exclusively told Pinkvilla about his family's reaction, "Everyone is very emotional and they had tears of joy rolling down their cheeks when my name was announced as the winner. Like me, even they are slowly letting this news sink in."

Many celebrities complimented him during the show. When asked if any particular comment touched his heart, he shared, "Everyone has said some really sweet words, I am in no position to say anything (nervous chuckle)." Adding further, Mohammad Faiz stated, "I try not to remember those comments because I don't want them to overpower me. I am happy for those compliments."

About Superstar Singer 2

Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali. The host of the show is Aditya Narayan. The singing reality show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

