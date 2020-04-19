Supriya Pathak fears our web content is becoming similar; Opens up on FaceTiming grandchildren

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Supriya Pathak of Khichdi fame, opened up about her views on web content and spending time in quarantine away from her family. Read on.

Supriya Pathak is surely a gem of an actor. Be it Television or films, she has proved her mettle as an actor like no one else. If we remember her as Hansa from Khichdi, we cannot take her character of Dhankor Baa in Ram Leela, also starring and . Supriya is away from home amid lockdown. How is she managing her time away? Supriya reveals she is spending time with herself and she frequently FaceTimes her grandchildren and family.

She said, “People who are at home are just staying indoors. I do a lot of facetime with my granddaughters, and children or spend time by myself. But I feel it is important to follow the mandate by the Govt. Like PM Modi said we have been able to curtail the spread by a margin because of lockdown.” She continued, “I know it is terrible and even I was very upset when it was announced. I was worried about the daily wage workers and others. I felt it is easy for us to say lockdown. But later, I realised that it was so important because otherwise, they would have lost their lives, which is worse.”

“Yes, they are having a lot of difficulties but despite that I feel that we have been able to curtail our numbers, because of lockdown and human lives are more precious,” Pathak stressed.

Supriya also opened up on the change in content today but hopes we don’t fall in the same line of her mentality with global cinema doing so much. About TV, she said, “I wish we could come up with better stuff, then, I would be to be honestly happy to be on Television.”

What about web series? “I am looking forward to the web as well but I am a little worried about that, to be honest because from our side of the world it is becoming very regular and similar. We are coming up with similar stories, which I don't think is a good idea. We see global content, and we see there is so much more diversity with the shows and concept. But again, a lot of it depends on the people who are deciding on the top.”

She also emphasised on how there needs to be a balance where regular shows are also made but experimentations are a must. “This (Regular shows) should happen but along with that, there should be more stories. We don't have a single web show which is comedy. Even abroad, we have so many TV shows which are comedy genre, but here, there is none. We don't have any love stories anymore. There is no normal love story anymore. I hope we would be able to come out with something new.”

She signed off saying she itches to play every character and is looking to surprise herself as well.

