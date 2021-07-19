Supriya Pilgaonkar comes forward to help Nadiya Ke Paar actress Savita Bajaj pay her hospital bills

Veteran actress Savita Bajaj had recently revealed that she is battling a financial crisis. The 97-year-old actress is currently hospitalized after she complained of breathlessness.

Veteran actress Savita Bajaj, who is best known for her role in Nadiya Ke Paar, was in the headlines after she revealed battling financial issues. She is not the only one to have been facing a tough time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The entertainment industry suffered a lot as the cinema halls were closed for a year. Coming back to the veteran actress, she has been part of many television shows also. The 97-year-old is currently hospitalized after she complained of breathlessness.

CINTAA EC member Nupoor Alankar is looking after the ailing actress and had shared that she requires monetary help to continue her treatment. And now, the news is coming in that actress Supriya Pilgaonkar has come forward to help her and will be paying the hospital bills of the actress. The same was confirmed by Nupur. Talking to The Times of India, she said, "Supriya Pilgaonkar has come forward and some committee members of CINTAA also too have pitched in so that we can pay some portion of the hospital.”

She also added, “Some media persons landed up at the hospital yesterday which stressed her out so much that she had to be shifted to the ICU.”

To note, the veteran actress said that all her savings have now finished on her health, and she does not have any penny left. “I don’t have my own home and I live in a rented accommodation,” she added. She had worked in films such as Beta Ho Toh Aisa, Nadiya Ke Paar, Nishant, Nazrana.

