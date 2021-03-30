Sur Shetra singer Diljaan passes away in a road accident in Punjab

Diljaan, who was one of the participants in Sur Shetra, died of multiple complications post a road accident.

In a shocking turn of events, Punjabi singer Diljaan, known for his stint in Sur Shetra, died in a horrifying car accident near Amritsar today. According to media reports, the accident took place on Tuesday morning following which Diljaan was rushed to the hospital but died after suffering multiple complications. Reportedly, the singer was travelling to Amritsar in Mahindra KUV 100 car which apparently rammed into a parked truck on the highway. The news has come as a major shock to his fans who have been mourning his unfortunate demise.

Ever since the news of Diljaan’s demise surfaced, several noted celebrities from Punjab took to social media to pay their condolences. Amid these was Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who tweeted, “Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP!” Punjabi singer Roshan Prince also shared a post and wrote, “RIP Chotte Veer DILJAAN Bahut yaad ayenga..!!" Miss Pooja wrote, "Can’t believe this .. Rest in love Diljaan ... #MERCY.”

Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP! pic.twitter.com/ZLxQidrO5P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 30, 2021

For the uninitiated, Diljaan rose to fame with his stint in popular singing based reality show Sur Kshetra which had Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya as judges and were leading Team Pakistan and Team India respectively. While Diljaan won millions of hearts with his soulful voice, he was later seen releasing several Punjabi songs including, Shoon Karke, Mera Dil, Black Pranda, Yarran Di Gal, Rattan, Guru da Sikh, Dharti etc.

