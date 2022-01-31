Suraj Nambiar kisses wife Mouni Roy before Griha Pravesh, duo play the ring game; VIDEO

Mouni Roy is enjoying the best phase of her life presently, as she recently got married to the love of her life. Mouni and businessman Suraj Nambiar got married with traditional customs on 27th January. The couple first had a South Indian wedding in the morning and in the evening, they had an elaborate Bengali wedding. Now, the video of her post-wedding functions has come, and the couple looks adorable.

In the recent video of newlywed Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, they are seen at the latter’s home as Mouni does the Griha Pravesh. She is looking spectacular in her red silk saree with gold work all over it. The actress has worn a red backless blouse. She has applied sindoor on her forehead and worn golden jhumkas. She is looking beautiful in the video and she is accompanied by her husband in white kurta pajamas. He also kissed her on the cheek before the Griha Pravesh custom. She pushed an urn full of rice inside the house and dipped her feet in red colored water as she left her footprints on the floor, as a part of the customs.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on 27th January in Goa. There were some pre-wedding functions on the 26th and the couple was seen dancing along with friends and family. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family members as they had to shorten the guest list due to COVID-19 guidelines. Mouni looked gorgeous in a white saree and gold jewellery at the South Indian wedding and in the Bengali wedding, she had sported a stunning red lehenga.



