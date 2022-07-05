Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar open up on playing 'challenging' characters in Sherdil Shergill

Popular actors Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar will star in Saurabh Tewari’s show titled 'Sherdil Shergill'. The show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story. Essaying the powerful character of Manmeet will be the talented Surbhi Chandna, while television heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar will play Rajkumar’s role.

Surbhi Chandna talks about her character and shares, “I have played varying roles through my career and I’m excited to come back with a show that has right kind of subject for our audience, which at the same time is lighthearted. I play the character of Manmeet - a strong girl who has a practical outlook towards life. It is always challenging to portray such complex and strong characters and I’m enthused to work with COLORS and Dheeraj once again. Sherdil Shergill’s storyline is unique and captivating.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on his character 'Rajkumar Yadav' and says, “My role in the show is extremely exciting and it challenges me as an actor. And that is what I look for, every time I take up something new. This also gives my fans and followers a chance to see me in a never seen before avatar. My audience will also be treated with something new when it comes to my style.”

Both the actors had traveled to Shimla to shoot the first sequence of their upcoming show and audiences can expect a release date soon. Amidst this, Surbhi and Dheeraj never failed to stay in touch with their fans and have been sharing BTS videos and amazing pictures from the picturesque location.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a new project, and the details of this project have been kept hidden. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgagya opposite Shraddha Arya.

Speaking of Sherdil Shergill, the show will soon air on COLORS.

