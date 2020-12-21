Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal have the 'coolest' birthday wish for former Naagin 5 co star Dheeraj Dhoopar

Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal showered birthday love on their former co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar in the sweetest way possible.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most handsome actors in the Indian Television industry. With this dimpled smile and friendly nature, the actor shares a great bond with almost everyone. Though fans love him as Karan in Kundali Bhagya, he amped up his skills and played a negative role in Naagin 5 this year. He kick-started the supernatural drama with and Mohit Malhotra. But later he re-entered the show to feature opposite Surbhi Chandna aka Bani to fill for Sharad Malhotra's absence.

Yesterday, December 20, was a special day for Dheeraj as he turned a year older. Yes, Dheeraj celebrated his 'Happy Wala birthday' yesterday and received tons of love from all over. From fans to peers to friends, everyone showered blessings and good wishes on him. So, on this special day, how can Dheeraj's former Naagin 5 co-stars Surbhi and Mohit Sehgal miss a chance to make him feel special? Surbhi and Mohit took to their social media accounts to pen the 'coolest' birthday wishes for Dheeraj, leaving him overwhelmed.

Surbhi shares an amazing camaraderie with Dheeraj off-screen also. She shared a beautiful picture with him, giving the feels of the winter. In the photo, the two are seen posing for an uber-cool picture inside the vanity van. While Surbhi ravishing in a shimmery blue outfit, Dheeraj looks dashing in his cool casuals and an oversized sweatshirt. With this, Surbhi indirectly sent birthday love to Dheeraj as she expressed, 'DD Feeling Manali Ki Thandi Around Naagin. Today feels like a good day to put this up don’t ask me why.' To which Dheeraj replied sweetly, 'Aaj kuch khaas hai kya !?!? Love u girl.'

On the other hand, Mohit shared a throwback picture with Dheeraj from one of their house party and wished the former Cheel Akesh best on his birthday. Mohit wrote, 'Happy birthday meri darling. Hope you are having an awesome one. Wishing you all happiness and success.' Mohit also invited Dheeraj to have lunch with them on the sets of Naagin 5.

Take a look at Surbhi and Mohit's birthday wishes for Dheeraj here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 also stars Sharad Malhotra as Veer, and fans are loving his onscreen chemistry with Bani. The supernatural thriller is keeping fans hooked to TV screens with its unexpected twists and turns. What are your thoughts on Surbhi and Mohit's sweet birthday wishes for Dheeraj? Do you want to see the trio in a single frame again? Let us know in the comment section below.

