Surbhi Chandna asks everyone to stay safe and keep their smile one despite the Coronavirus lockdown

Surbhi Chandna is another actress who has been constantly urging people to stay home and stay safe due to the Coronavirus outbreak and here's her once again.

The Coronavirus outbreak is likely to have a major impact on everyone as far as their mental health is concerned as the 21 days lockdown could get too much for some. However, these are testing times and one needs to make sure that they have their optimism on a high despite all that is going on. The internet is all about posts and information about the COVID 19 and the current scenario all over the world, however, celebrities and influencers are constantly making an effort to make sure that everyone is staying safe and also, happy. Well, Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna is definitely one of them.

Surbhi has always been active on social media and while the actress has a humorous side to her, she has been constantly urging fans and everyone else reading or watching her posts to stay home and stay and not step out of the house in order to stay safe. And now, the actress is at it yet again but this time, she has a sweet little post to ask everyone to keep up their smiling faces amidst everything that has been going on and she coupled it up with a stunning photo of hers as well where she wrote, "Staring out for reasons we all know and don’t forget to keep that Smiling face with smiling eyes on #stayhome #staysafe."

Check out Surbhi Chandna's post right here:

Staring out for reasons we all know and don’t forget to keep that on #stayhome #staysafe pic.twitter.com/TF4zSrm45E — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress recently wrapped up the shoot of Sanjivani as the show came to an end rather earlier than we expected. However, being the legacy that it has been for a while now, they received a lot of love from the fans and the entire cast sure wrapped it up on a happy note.

Credits :Twitter

