Surbhi Chandna is back on social media after her little getaway, says 'This might just continue for some time'

Surbhi Chandna took to social media once again, this time, as she gets back after her little time away from the internet. Check out the post and photo here.

Surbhi Chandna had recently taken a short break from social media and given the present time, it is only good if we all go off the internet for a while. None the less, now that she is back, she still plans on taking this time off from time to time and rightly so. The actress took to a happy Instagram post with a stunning selfie where she wrote about how it felt to be away and how this is not the one and only time that she has done it after all.

Sharing a photo, Surbhi wrote, "The little Getaway felt nice. Everything i picked had my Full focus & attention this time which usually is not always the case. Don’t be jealous of my Mini Vacation but looks like this might just continue for some time .. a little on and off is what i think i need #alittletimeforself #thenewnormal." Well, the glow on her face just about describes how happy and fresh she feels and well, it is something we all can use, isn't it?

Check out Surbhi Chandna's post here:

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Surbhi being roped in to play the lead role in Naagin 5 and given the excitement about the franchise, we think it would be an interesting watch to see her in a different role. Also, given the fact that her last two shows, despite being popular, failed to garner the numbers we thought they would, this could be a win-win for not just the actress, but also the makers given the popularity she enjoys.

