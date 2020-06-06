Surbhi Chandna beats her quarantine blues by dressing up in a chic outfit; See PHOTO

Surbhi Chandna seems to be enjoying the fullest at home and her latest social media posts are proof. Check out one of her latest pictures.

Surbhi Chandna is currently enjoying her quarantine just like others but the actress is making sure that she makes it interesting too and how! The Ishqbaaaz star has been sharing multiple pictures and videos on social media of late thereby updating fans with bits and pieces related to her life. A day back, the actress had shared a few throwback pictures in which she could be seen slaying chic outfits. Surbhi surely has an impeccable fashion sense, isn’t it?

And yet again, the Sanjivani actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. Surbhi is seen wearing a blue one-shoulder tube top teamed up with a pair of white shorts in the picture. The actress opts for a simple makeup look and chooses a pink lip colour that perfectly matches her attire. Surbhi’s myriad expressions leave us totally crushing over her and this picture is proof for the same.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s picture below:

Surbhi who initially began her career in the television industry with cameo roles finally got her breakthrough with the popular show Ishqbaaaz in which she played the role of Anika. People also loved her on-screen chemistry with co-star Nakuul Mehta. Post that, the actress was roped in as the female lead in Sanjivani co-starring Namit Khanna and as expected, she won hearts yet again. However, the show went off-air some time back leaving many of her fans disappointed.

