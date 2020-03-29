Surbhi Chandna BLAMES Arjun Bijlani for her 'chole puri' craving; Challenges pals to REVEAL their food secrets

Surbhi Chandna relishing chole puri in quarantine amid the Coronavirus outbreak is totally relatable. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna is one actress who loves interacting with fans. socially active. And in this time of quarantine amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the diva has become more active on social media. She has been sharing glimpses of her self-isolation time with her followers on Instagram. Whether it is cooking, singing or merely passing time with her parents, the actress is keeping herself and her supporters engaged with her cute antics. Surbhi's latest post was no different, but this time, she was indulging in something delicious.

Well, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of her enjoying some spicy chole and garam puris. Yes, you read that right! Surbhi gorged on some lip-smacking food made by her dear mommy. But, Surbhi blamed her friend for her 'chole puri' craving, as a few days back the actor was seen taking pleasure of the delicacy. In the video, Surbhi is heard saying that she has done everything from sweeping to dusting to washing utensils and even honing her culinary skills, but now it is time to eat some good food. The pretty face emphasized that many people are cribbing about staying indoors, but is a good time to work on oneself.

The Sanjivani actress again urged the fans to stay at home and let the world heal. Now only this, Surbhi also challenged her friends from the industry to reveal their food secrets. Taking names of Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, , Vikaas Kalantri, Mohit Malik, Aditi and others to share, 'Aaj Khane Me Kya Hai.' Surbhi also mentioned that after eating so much heavy food, she will have to work out harder. She further offered immense respect to all the house-helps all over.

Check out Surbhi's post here:

Well, we are loving Surbhi's quarantine time, and we cannot stop gushing over her cuteness. If she keeps us entertaining like this throughout, our time will surely pass away without borthering too much. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

