Surbhi Chandna bonding with her mom as they sing during quarantine is every mother and daughter ever; WATCH

Surbhi Chandna sure knows how to keep everyone entertained and make heads turn. Since shootings have been stalled, all actors are following self-quarantine to keep the Coronavirus at bay. While some are binge-watching different shows, others are exploring their hidden talents. And our beloved Sanjivani star falls in the latter category. From cooking idlis to singing to face timing friends, Surbhi is doing everything to keep boredom away. Mind you, she's also making the best to spend this time with her loved ones and her recent post is proof!

The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share another video flaunting her singing skills, but this time she was not alone. Surbhi was joined by her dear mommy for a special jamming session. Yes, you read that right! The mother-daughter duo gave us a glimpse of their amazing singing talent as they sang an old classic in their melodious voices. Not only singing, but the ladies also flaunted their beautiful bond as they goofed around, relaxed in each other's arms and also pecked a kiss on cheeks. Well, their chemistry totally made us go all 'awww' and we just cannot stop gushing over them.

While Surbhi looked ravishing in her cool black casuals, her mommy dearest chose to go all red. Together they looked absolutely adorable. And not to miss Surbhi's hairband again, it looks like she has a huge collection of quirky bands. Calling her mother a superwoman, Surbhi wrote, 'Forgetting all the worries and just being in the moment is what I enjoyed the most here.'

Take a look at Surbhi's jam with her mother here:

