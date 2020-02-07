Surbhi Chandna calls Hina Khan ‘unstoppable’ as she sends best wishes for her debut Bollywood film Hacked

Surbhi Chandna took to social media to send best wishes to Hina Khan as her debut Bollywood film Hacked released today in theatres. Surbhi showered praises for Hina. Here’s what she wrote. Check it out.

Two of the most popular stars of the television industry are and Surbhi Chandna. It wouldn’t be wrong to call Hina and Surbhi the leading television divas owing to their wide fan base. However, despite the popularity, Hina and Surbhi share a great professional equation and this recently was proved when the Sanjivani star sent best wishes to Khan for her Bollywood debut film Hacked. Hacked stars Hina in the lead and marks her debut in Bollywood. Hina’s Hacked hit the screens today and wishes have been pouring for the Bollywood debutante.

Surbhi too took to social media to pen a sweet note for Hina and sent her best wishes for her Bollywood debut. The Sanjivani star penned a note and wrote, “This woman is unstoppable @realhinakhan Best for #Hacked.” Along with this, Surbhi shared a poster of the film that featured Hina. Hacked stars Hina as Sameera Khanna whose life gets rattled by a young hacker after she rejects his love. The trailer of the film showcased Hina in a never-seen-before avatar.

Hina too replied to Surbhi and wrote, “Thank you darling. Missed you.” A special screening of Hacked was arranged where the who’s who of the television industry were present to support Hina. Surbhi, however, wasn’t there at the event and Hina expressed that she missed her through her reply on social media. Meanwhile, Hacked released today and is getting a good response from fans. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra. On the other hand, Surbhi is busy with Sanjivani. The show has taken a leap and Dr Ishani’s life has taken a new turn.

