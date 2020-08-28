Surbhi Chandna calls Naagin 5 co star Mohit Sehgal 'BEST'; Bani & Jay's fun BTS banter has left fans drooling

Surbhi Chandna recently shared some fun-loving moments from her the sets of Naagin 5, and her banter with co-star Mohit Sehgal has left fans in splits. Take a look at it here.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most lovable, warmest and friendliest celebrities in the Indian Television industry. After enthralling everyone in Sanjivani, Surbhi has entered the Naagin clan and is mesmerizing people with her Naagin avatar in the fifth season of the supernatural thriller. While viewers are loving her onscreen chemistry with Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in Naagin 5, Surbhi recently gave a glimpse of her fun-loving bond with Mohit off-screen also. The actress took to her social media handle to share some BTS moments from Naagin 5 sets, and it has left fans drooling.

The actress shared a video onInstagram, wherein she s is seen having a gala time with Mohit, as they shoot for a scene inside a car. Surbhi is seen saying 'Ask me who is the best on Naagin 5 sets?' and then she points out to Mohit, who is sitting on the next seat, 'Yes, he is the best.' She continues, 'Khana Kha le, eat your meal.' To which, Mohit replies, 'She will definitely make me fat one day.' While Surbhi continues to say 'Khana Kha Le', Mohit utters, 'Nahi Khaunga. (I will not eat.') Their fun-loving banter on Naagin 5 sets, has got fans drooling, and they can't stop gushing Bani and Jay's camaraderie.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna: Many people give up when they see show isn't doing well; I don't function that way

In another video, Mohit is seen capturing Surbhi while she is busy with her phone. And when the actress comes to know that Mohit is recording a video of her antics, her reaction is just hilarious. Well, we must say, the two co-stars are having too much fun shooting together.

Take a look at Surbhi and Mohit's off-screen bond here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×