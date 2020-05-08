Surbhi Chandna celebrates a good hair day by flaunting her curls and clicking multiple PHOTOS; Take a look

Surbhi Chandna of Sanjivani and Ishqbaaaz fame has recently shared a few pictures on Instagram which are unmissable. Check them out.

Surbhi Chandna never fails to catch our attention whenever she shares something on social media. The popular TV star enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her acting prowess, fashion sense, and flawless beauty. Just like other celebs, Surbhi has also been keeping the fans updated with whatever is happening in her life through social media. The Sanjivani actress is known for sharing funny videos, candid selfies, and multiple other stuff on her personal handle regularly.

As we speak of this, Surbhi Chandna has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are sure to send her fans into a frenzy. The Ishqbaaaz actress is seen flaunting her hair curls while striking myriad expressions for the pictures. As usual, her makeup game is on point as she opts for a glittery eye shadow and a matching lip color that perfectly matches her entire look. The stunning diva is seen wearing a shimmery off-shoulder outfit in the pictures. She also writes, ‘Rare to have a good hair day these days.’

Check out the pictures of Surbhi Chandna below:

On the work front, Surbhi was last seen in the show Sanjivani in which she portrayed the role of Dr. Ishani. She was paired up opposite Namit Khanna and their on-screen chemistry received a lot of love on the part of the audience. Prior to this, the actress played one of the female leads in Ishqbaaz in which she was roped in alongside Nakuul Mehta.

