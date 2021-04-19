Surbhi Chandna is a complete water baby as she chills in the swimming pool; SEE PHOTO

Surbhi Chandna is currently enjoying the success of her music video Bepanah Pyaar. The song received positive response from the audience.

Maharashtra is currently under 15-days Janta Curfew because of the increasing Coronavirus cases. Serials shootings have been stopped or they are being shot in other cities. However, many celebrities have taken this chance to go on a vacation. They have travelled to undisclosed destinations and have been sharing their pictures. Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Naagin, has also shared a stunning picture of her chilling in the swimming pool. The actress has shared her photos of enjoying her favourite summer activity.

She shared the picture on her Instagram stories. The television actress looks very beautiful as she strikes a pose while swimming. Also, her red bold lip steals the show. The actress is also known for her fit and toned body. She is a workout enthusiast and always encourages her fans to stay fit. Her Instagram feed is filled with fitness-related videos. Recently, the Naagin fame actress was seen talking about the importance of Vitamin C in the present situation.

Surbhi shot to fame with her role as Anika in Ishqbaaaz. She also gained popularity with the show Naagin 5, but it went off air in February this year. The show was replaced by Kuch Toh Hai.

Take a look at her picture here:

She was last seen in a music video Bepanah Pyaar along with Sharad Malhotra. Their chemistry was highly appreciated by the audience. She is an award-winning actress and enjoys a huge fan following on social platforms.

