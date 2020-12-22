Surbhi Chandna dreams of a 'beach and martini' on the sets of Naagin 5; See BTS PHOTO

Surbhi Chandna plays the role of Bani in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out a BTS picture of the actress from the sets on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna, who is considered one of the most popular television actresses, is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. There is no second doubt about this fact that the audience has loved her stint in the show. In the meantime, the actress does not forget to keep the fans posted with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on her handles that keeps on increasing daily for obvious reasons.

For instance, the actress has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Naagin 5 which is sure to send the fans into a frenzy. Surbhi is seen lost in her thoughts as she lies down and looks up with a table filled with flowers, candles, and champagne by her side. The diva speaks her heart out in the caption that reads, “Dreaming of a Beach and Martini. Koi Toh Wish Poori Kardo (somebody please complete the wish).”

Check out her post below:

Surbhi looks ravishing in a red sheer net saree teamed up with a matching blouse that can be seen in the picture. Her makeup game is also on point with the highly contoured cheeks, red lips, and of course, the bindi that further enhances her beauty. Apart from the actress, Naagin5 also features Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra, Swarda Thigale, Utkarsh Gupta, and others in the lead roles. It premiered in August this year and has been receiving a positive response from the audience.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

