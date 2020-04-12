Surbhi Chandna dresses up only to do nothing amidst the Coronavirus shutdown & its relatable; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna of Sanjivani fame has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle but it is her caption that has caught our attention. Check out her Instagram post.

The Coronavirus outbreak followed by the inevitable lockdown has taken a toll on everyone’s lives. However, the people are readily obliging with the rules given the fact that they have been imposed for their safety. Our beloved celebs from the film and television industry have tried spreading awareness about the COVID-19 scare right from the beginning. Be it through some hilarious post or be it through an informative video, they are doing their bit by regularly interacting with fans on social media.

Surbhi Chandna who is currently under home quarantine like everyone else has recently shared a few pictures on Instagram along with a hilarious but relatable caption. She is seen dressed up in a pink outfit with white valentines all over while posing for the pictures. Moreover, she opts for a peach makeup look with glittery eyeshadow and nude lip color. If you are wondering whether the actress is heading out somewhere then you are absolutely wrong! She is within the vicinity of her home which is evident from her caption that reads, “Let’s Get Dressed And Do NOTHING.”

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram post below:

The stunning diva’s lines are quite relatable to every one of us right now as we cannot head out of our homes owing to the current situation. So, why not dress up and click some pictures at home right? On the professional front, Surbhi was last seen in the show Sanjivani in which she was paired up opposite Namit Khanna. Before this, the actress earned critical acclaim with another show titled Ishqbaaaz co-starring Nakuul Mehta.

