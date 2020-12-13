Surbhi Chandna is 'elated' for Naagin 5 weekend as she dolls up in pink; Here's a peek in tonight's episode

Surbhi Chandna aka Bani is 'super happy' for the weekend as it's time for Naagin 5's new episode tonight. The actress shared some beautiful pictures dressed in a pretty pink lehenga. Take a look.

Naagin 5 fans eagerly wait for the week to end to catch the new episodes of the supernatural drama. Not only fans but the show's lead, Surbhi Chandna aka also is 'super excited' for the weekend every time. The actress recently took to her social media handle to express her 'happiness' for the Naagin 5 weekend. As usual, Surbhi shared some beautiful pictures of herself as Bani and sent the internet into a meltdown.

Surbhi posted photos of herself dressed in a pretty onion pink lehenga. And the desi girl left fans awestruck with her beauty and smile. Surbhi's flared lehenga matched with a floral print blouse is just beautiful. Her simple and subtle look adds oomph to the attire, but it is her infectious smile and confidence that steals the show. With these awe-inspiring photos, Surbhi expressed her joy and wrote, 'The Onion Pink Girl. My Favourite Weekend is here.' Within moments Surbhi's look caught everyone's attention and showered her with love.

If you're wondering what is in store for you in Naagin 5 for today, well, we've got a sneak for you from the supernatural thriller. The preview of Naagin 5 will leave Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer (Sharad Malhotra) aka VAni's fans thrilled. As Jay (Mohit Sehgal) tries to influence Bani about their bond, Veer will overhear their conversation and get hurt. Veer will vent out his anger on Bani, and taunt her for betraying him despite knowing his love for her. Not only this, but Veer will also 'push' Bani leaving her shocked.

Take a look at Surbhi's post and the Naagin 5 precap here:

No, Veer will not try to hurt Bani in anger, but there's more to the story, which you will have to find out tonight. So, don't miss watching Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 tonight for more drama and entertainment. Tune in to watch Naagin 5 at 8 PM on Colors TV tonight.

