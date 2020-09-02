Surbhi Chandna enjoys teasing her Naagin 5 co star Mohit Sehgal's for his 'food choices'; See BTS Videos

Surbhi Chandna pulling Naagin 5 co-star Mohit Sehgal's leg over his 'food choices' will leave crack you up. Take a look at Jay and Bani's off-screen banter and camaraderie here.

Surbhi Chandna is an amazing co-star, and her BTS moments from her shows are proof of that. While there's no doubt that she is a spectacular actress, it's her fun-loving nature on the sets that make her 'fan's favorite.' If we had to describe Surbhi, she is the 'notorious' friend in the group, who leaves no chance to make any moment memorable. Ever since the diva entered Naagin 5, she has been giving glimpses from the sets of the supernatural show and making everyone go gaga.

However, her recent BTS vidoes with co-star Mohit Sehgal (Jay) will make you fall in love with her all over again, and prove that there's no one better co-star than Surbhi (Bani). She is someone who knows the art to enjoy and make the most of her work time. Just a few moments ago, Surbhi shared behind-the-scene videos with Mohit, wherein she is seen teasing him over his 'food choices' and it is just hilarious.

Surbhi, who is a complete foodie, reveals that she is tired of asking Mohit to eat delicious food, but he pays no heed to her. The actor is seen having a healthy bowl of 'jeera pudding' and Surbhi pulls his leg for making choosing healthy food over scrumptious meals. Their banter, Surbhi's expressions, and Mohit's innocence will certainly touch your heart, and you will root for their off-screen chemistry. Well, within a short time, the two have formed a great camaraderie, and fans are loving their equation.

While Surbhi left everyone in splits with her fun-loving banter, Mohit also did not leave a chance to tease her. He shared a video wherein Surbhi is seen eagerly waiting for the director to give them a nod for the shot. He captioned the say as, 'Order Order, Surbhi Chandna is ready for the shot.'

Take a look at Mohit and Surbhi's BTS videos here:

Well, we must say, Surbhi and Mohit's fun-filled BTS moments are surely very appealing, and we can't wait to watch more of them. What are your thoughts on Jay and Bani's off-the-camera banter? Let us know in the comment section below.

