Surbhi Chandna expresses concern on 'massive' spike in COVID 19 cases in India: It is getting scarier daily

Coronavirus has created great havoc in everyone's life. While all of us are trying to maintain social distance and follow guidelines to flatten the COVID-19 curve, situations seem to worsen day by day in India. With each passing day, the number of COVID-19 cases and patients is only increasing in the country. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has neared the 8.5 lakh-mark. While 5.3 lakh people have recovered, there are nearly 3 lakh active cases. The death toll stands at 22,674.

India is the third worst-hit country, after the United States of America and Brazil. With the spikes in COVID-19 cases, pandemic continues unabated. Many people are scared of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in India. Among those is also Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna. The actress took to her social media handle to express her concerns about the huge jumps in novel Coronavirus cases in the nation. She expressed how the situations are getting scarier day by day. The beautiful actress also hoped that the nation fights these tough times together and overcome it soon.

Surbhi Chandna wrote on Twitter, 'Massive jump in cases. It is getting scarier by the day. It looks like the peak of the peak. Hope we overcome this hale and hearty. Extremely desperate to delete these difficult times.' Yes, the diva is eager to delete and get rid of these difficult times as soon as possible, just like all other people.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's tweet here:

Massive jump in cases .. getting scarier by the day .. looks like the peak of the peak .. hope we overcome this hale and hearty

Extremely desperate to delete these difficult times — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) July 11, 2020

On the work front, Surbhi was last seen as Dr. Ishani Arora in popular medical drama Sanjivani opposite Namit Khanna (Dr. Sid). Gossip mills are abuzz that she might next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5, however, no confirmations have been made yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.