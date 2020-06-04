Surbhi Chandna feels Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz is a good looking and talented man; Watch Video

Surbhi Chandna recently showered praises on former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. Here's what the popular TV actress has to say about the Kashmiri actor-model. Take a look.

Asim Riaz does not need any special introduction now. The Jammu and Kashmir model-actor made himself a household name after his amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. He managed to grab many eyeballs with his charming personality, handsome looks, and chiseled body. The way he played the game with logic, understanding, and just being his real self, made many heads turn. Unfortunately, he did not win the BB 13 title, but he is still touted to be the 'people's winner.'

Today, Asim enjoys a humongous fan following on social media. His followers keep a keen eye on whatever he does. He has a fan army of his own, who keeps showering his love and support to the handsome hunk in all situations. Well, there's no doubt about his huge fan base, but it looks like Asim has added a big name in his fan club. Yes, Asim has found a fan in a popular and most-loved TV actress. We're talking about none other than Surbhi Chandna.

Recently, in a live chat, Surbhi was seen showering praises on Asim, and now the video is spreading like wildfire on the internet. In the video, the interviewer is seen asking Surbhi what she thinks about Asim Riaz. Within moments the beautiful actress quips, 'I think he is a really good looking guy.' She repeated, 'I feel he is very good looking.' Later, the interviewer prodded her if she feels he is the hottest actor on India TV now. To which Surbhi tried to dodge the question and said, 'I think he has great things happening to him now. Bohot talented lagte hain mujhe wo.' (I feel he is extremely talented.)

Take a look at Surbhi' Chandna's views on Asim Riaz here:

Meanwhile, Asim recently dropped a hint of anothe r collaboration with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. What are your thoughts on Surbhi's opinion about Asim? Let us know in the comment section below.

