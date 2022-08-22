Surbhi Chandna gets bruised during shooting; Informs fans as she shares a photo

Surbhi Chandna is among the leading names in the telly industry and she was highly appreciated for her role in the show Naagin 5. Her pairing with Sharad Malhotra was loved by the audience and has a major fan club on Twitter and Instagram. Now the actress will be seen in a new show Sherdil Shergill, along with popular Telly star Dheeraj Dhoopar. The promos of the show are available on social media and the fans of the actors are very excited about the show. Surbhi Chandna is very active on social media, and regular shares posts with her fans.

The actress recently shared a photo on her social media, where she offered a glimpse of bruises on her hand. She also shared that she got hurt during dance practice. She shared in the video that she had got hurt on her hand, her feet and some bruises on her waist also during her dance practice.

Surbhi had shared a new BTS video on her Instagram handle from the sets of her upcoming show Sherdil Shergill. In this video, we see Surbhi in a stunning black leather costume and dishing out major Catwoman vibes. She can be seen sitting in the costume as her hair is getting done. During this, she shares, "We have had a pretty hectic morning and quite interesting and challenging as well. We are still in the midst of fixing everything but it's been exciting because I'm the Catwoman". Later, she is seen practising her shot.

Surbhi Professional life

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.

