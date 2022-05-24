Surbhi Chandna gets into 'Lights, Camera and Action' mode by donning a glamorous corset dress; VIDEO

Surbhi Chandna is one of the stylish actresses on the television block and never fails to amaze the audience and her fans with some impressive outfits and hilarious content. Her latest Instagram post has her dancing to one of the trending reels, and needless to say, she slew in the bodycon red off-shoulder dress donned by her in the video. The transition from no-glam to the glam babe is exceptional. Surbhi shared that it was very tough for her to get the transition perfect and asked her fans if she did it accurately.

Adding to the video post made by Surbhi Chandna, she captioned it, "God these transitions can be so tough i never thought Did i do Okay ? Lights Camera Action (sic)" Red dress, bouncy hair, and that swag by the Ishqbaaz actress can make anyone go weak in their knees. Her dewy makeup accentuated the look further. Her fans couldn't stop dropping praiseworthy comments and fire emojis on this post.

Check out the video here

Surbhi Chandna was recently spotted partying with Adaa Khan along with her girl gang. Interestingly, she was seen in the same asymmetrical red dress, paired with stilettos and ear studs. On the professional front, Surbhi has collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a project and shared goofy pictures with him on social media. She captioned it: "The Dulha Dulhan who OverAte at their own wedding. Swipe Left to know what happened NEXT. Relatable Much ? Cant wait for this one cause this is going to be sooo special (sic)".

Check out the post here:

Talking about Surbhi Chandna, she became popular as Anika from the show, Ishqbaaz where she was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. Her character was loved by the audience to an extent that after her exit from the show, 'NoSurbhiNoIshqbaaz' was trending on Twitter. Later, she portrayed the female lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 and her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra was too hot to handle. The actress followed a strict regime to fit into a particular body type for her character as a shape-shifting serpent. Her sarees from the show had also become the talk of the town.

For the unversed, Surbhi did a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before making it big in the industry.

Also Read: Watch: Surbhi Chandna channels her inner Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and hilariously fails