Surbhi Chandna gets a makeover; Flaunts her new trendy hairstyle and look in latest PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna recently took to her social media handle to share some happy pictures as she got a beautiful hair transformation done. Take a look.
Surbhi Chandna never misses any chance to interact with fans. She is quite active on social media and often gives glimpses of her whereabouts to fans. Just a few hours ago, Surbhi treated her fans with some beautiful pictures of herself as she flaunted her new hairstyle. The diva share several photos, showing off her new and trendy hairdo, as she couldn't stop smiling. In all the snaps, Surbhi is flashing her infectious smile and it is only adding to her charm. 

Decked up in a monochrome top, Surbhi's bright red lips, and stylish look makes her look dropped dead gorgeous. She is seen posing like a diva, as she embraces her makeover. Her new haircut, slight curls, and hair color complement her personality. The actress recently visited a salon to get this eye-appealing look. With these endearing pictures, Surbhi also wrote a witty caption taking a cue from the difficulties 2020 has put everyone through. 

She wrote, '2020 for once was very kind, but do not forget I still love you.' Well, Surbhi looks quite happy with her hair transformation, and we are also mightly impressed with Surbhi's 'new stylish look.' The actress's new avatar received a lot of love from fans, who couldn't stop gushing over her look, and how much it suits her. 

Not only her followers but her Ishqbaaaz co-star Mansi Srivastava dropped a quirky compliment for her. She wrote, 'Saans rok ke jo tum khadi ho, saving yourself from Coronavirus around. I can feel you. Looking gorgeous, I love the colour.' 

Take a look at Surbhi's new look here: 

Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen as Dr. Ishaani in Sanjivani opposite Namit Khanna aka Dr. Sid. The talented actress is all set to spread her magic as the lead in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming supernatural drama Naagin 5. What are your thoughts on Surbhi's new look? Let us know  in the comment section below. 

