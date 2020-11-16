Surbhi Chandna gives a glimpse of action stunt on Naagin 5 sets: Show is all about thrills and challenges

Surbhi Chandna, who is an avid social media user, has shared a video of herself from Naagin 5 sets wherein she can be seen performing a tough stunt in the video.

Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Bani on Naagin 5, has shared a BTS video today on her Instagram handle from the sets of the show which is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. In the video, the TV actress can be seen performing a stunt on the sets for an upcoming episode. To note, Surbhi had resumed Naagin 5 shoot a day after Diwali celebration and had an early morning schedule for an important sequence. One can see a harness is tied to Surbhi in the video as she performs the stunt sequence. The actress has explained in her post that how much hard work a team has to put for an action sequence.

In the video, Surbhi can be heard saying, "So excited. Main aur humare DOP Ravi Sir jaane wale hai upar aur aap dekhenge kya hone wala hai."

While sharing the video, Srubhi wrote, "This is the super early 7 am shift post Diwali Night. This is how we resume work - seen here is my Dop Ravi Sir and me with our Action Master on Harness to get the shot right but then it also involves the entire unit to get together for that Perfect Shot #thankful Naagin is all about thrills and challenges and every day for me is a NEW Day. Might Look Fun But it is not as easy as it looks."

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, Surbhi’s chemistry with co-star Sharad Malhotra in the show has been winning a lot of hearts. She even shared a stunning pic with Sharad lately and wrote, “Hey Cheelu. No One like #Vani na #naagin5 #banisharmar #veeranshusinghania #veerbani.”

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna feels 'there's no one like VAni' as she poses with 'Cheelu' Sharad Malhotra; See pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×