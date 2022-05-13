Surbhi Chandna gives glimpse of her new project with Arjun Bijlani & shares hilarious pictures from the sets

Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna are the most popular actors in the television industry. Arjun has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with the TV serial Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Recently, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor shared a picture with Surbhi on his Instagram handle and announced their collaboration. Since then, fans are waiting for their project to release.

Today, Surbhi has dropped a few pictures with Arjun, and they can be seen dressed as a bride and groom. In the first picture, we can see Arjun and Surbhi enjoying their meal, and in the second picture, they are seen relaxing on the bed. Sharing these pictures on her Instagram handle, Surbhi wrote, "The Dulha Dulhan who OverAte at their own wedding Swipe Left to know what happened NEXT Relatable Much ? Cant wait for this one cause this is going to be sooo special". Well, the details of this project are still under wraps, but it will be quite interesting to see what the two have to offer to their audience.

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Speaking of Arjun, he is now seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he has participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. Arjun will soon collaborate with Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video.

