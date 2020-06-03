Surbhi Chandna gives a glimpse of her quarantine routine as she shares THEN & NOW pics after rigorous workout

Surbhi Chandna's then and now pictures after a rigorous workout session are currently breaking the internet. Check them out.

Surbhi Chandna is currently considered an instrumental part of the Indian telly town. Although the actress has appeared in many TV shows, the kind of fame she received post her stint in Ishqbaaaz is worth praise. She now enjoys a massive fan following all over the country not only because of her acting prowess in shows but also owing to her utter beauty and impeccable fashion statements. Of late, she has been quite active on social media amidst the quarantine break.

As we speak of this, the Sanjivani actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss for all her fans. Surbhi has initially shared a picture while doing her regular workout and as we can see, her face is drenched in sweat because of the same. A few seconds later, the actress shared yet another picture in which she looks stunning and is seen all dressed up in a blue sleeveless top and flaunting a multi-colored hairband.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s latest pictures below:

On the work front, post her stint in Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna was next seen in Sanjivani in which she portrays the role of Dr. Ishani. Her on-screen chemistry with Namit Khanna in the show was loved by everyone. Unfortunately, Sanjivani went off-air some time back leaving many of her fans disappointed. However, the actress makes sure she interacts with her fans regularly through social media and has been doing the same for the past few days amidst the lockdown.

