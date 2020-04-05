Surbhi Chandna gives a glimpse of the 'Indian Version' of Money Heist season 4; See Pic

Surbhi Chandna's Money Heist 4 version will make you drool over her. Take a look.

If there's one show that everyone is drooling upon, it has to be Money Heist season 4. Yes, the Spanish drama series has been trending all over. Formally known as La Casa de Papel, the Netflix show released its fourth season this weekend. With it being finally dropped, ardent fans have pulled their Salvador Dali masks, the red jumpsuit and are chanting 'Bella Ciao'. The criminal-drama show is a perfect mix of action, intrigue, romance, humour, and chaos, proving it to be a complete entertainer.

While fans are going gaga and binge-watching it with some popcorn, our beloved Surbhi Chandna has introduced us to its 'Indian Version.' Yes, you read that right! Surbhi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a quirky and awe-inspiring 'New' poster of Money Heist 4. The actress photo-shopped herself into the poster and gave a glimpse of its Indian version. Wearing the symbolic red hood, Surbhi looked amazing, and her aura was just right for it. However, in the caption, the diva revealed that she hasn't yet watched the series, but it is a must on her 'to-do list'.

Surbhi further mentioned that she sees so many of her friends in the poster of 'La casa de Papel.' The beautiful actress further asked recommendations from her fans for more such interesting shows that she can binge-watch during this boring Coronavirus lockdown period. Within moments of Surbhi sharing the edited picture, her fans went gaga over it, and some of them even started wishing to see her play a character in the show. Everyone was marveled at the editing skills and couldn't stop rooting for Surbhi.

Take a look at Surbhi's post here:

Talking about the show, its cast includes popular faces like Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Jaime Lorente, Darko Peric, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Esther Acebo, Mario de la Rosa and Alba Flores. Have you watched Money Heist 4 yet? What are your thoughts on Surbhi's post? Let us know in the comment section below.

