Surbhi Chandna glows in sweat after a fun cricket match; Drops hints about her upcoming project; SEE NOW

Surbhi Chandna is posting stories where is seen playing cricket in her apartment complex. Apparently, the actress has some connection with cricket in her upcoming project.

Surbhi Chandna is basking with happiness for the immense love and appreciation she has received on her new music video Bepanaah Pyaar. Her street looks in the show is song has become very popular and her fans are already following the trend. The chemistry of the actress with her Naagin co-star Sharad Malhotra has also been highly liked by her audience. Apparently, the actress is already gearing up for her upcoming project as she is seen playing cricket.

These days the adorable Surbhi Chandana has developed a liking for sports. She has been posting stories where is playing cricket and hits runs. The actress has recently shared a story after a cricket session. The actress has been playing cricket with her friends in her society complex. But it seems like she is up to something as she says in the video “Another day, another cricket sesh, I don’t know, I’m thinking of doing a cricket player ka role.” It is not clear at present if she has bagged a role in the cricket field or she wants to do one, but her continuous practice definitely means something in cooking.

The actress looked stunning in the post as she flaunts her toned mid-riff in black joggers and a white crop top. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and her face was glowing due to the sweat.

Take a look here-

The actress with a charming smile, Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the TV show Naagin, opposite the actor Sharad Malhotra. It was a very popular show and her acting skills were immensely applauded by the audience.

