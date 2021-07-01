Surbhi Chandna grooves to Hina Khan’s popular song Baarish Ban Jaana: Totally obsessing over this amazing song

TV actress Surbhi Chandna has shown her affection for the song Baarish Ban Jaana in an interesting manner. Take a look.

Television actors and Shaheer Sheikh’s recently released music video for Baarish Ban Jaana has been making headlines for all the right reasons. While it has been a few weeks since the song was released, the hype for it hasn’t died just yet. Fans of the actors have taken over social media to laud the two for their effortlessly perfect on screen chemistry. The scenic beauty of the valleys and lakes of Kashmir has been beautifully captured in the video which features the stars as ex-lovers.

While several people have taken to their social media handles to pour love on the singers of the track as well as the actors, TV actress Surbhi Chandna has taken it a step ahead by showing her affection for the song in an interesting manner. The diva took to her Instagram handle to post a video of herself lip syncing to the song while she moved to the beats of the melody. In the short clip, we can see the actress donning a stunning saree as she showed her fascination for the track with her expressive eyes.

She also penned a short caption along with the post. She wrote, “#BaarishBanJaana is making my monsoon so much better! Totally OBSESSING OVER this amazing song & the super-cute Filter” and further added heart eyes and raining emoticons.

Take a look at the video HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi was last seen in Naagin 5 alongside actor Sharad Malhotra. Viewers of the hit show absolutely loved the actors’ on screen chemistry.

Also Read| 5 times Surbhi Chandna made heads turn by experimenting with colours and quirky outfits; See PHOTOS

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×