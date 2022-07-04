Surbhi Chandna grooves to 'Macarena' in Shimla amidst shooting for 'Sherdil Shergill'; Watch

Surbhi Chandna, who is all set to shine on the screens once again, has been leaving no stones unturned to update her fans on her whereabouts. The actress will soon be seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. Both the actors had traveled to Shimla to shoot the first sequence of their upcoming show and audiences can expect a release date soon. Amidst this, Surbhi and Dheeraj never failed to stay in touch with their fans and have been sharing BTS videos and amazing pictures from the picturesque location.

Surbhi enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. Her pictures and videos receive immense love and go viral within a few minutes. Today, Surbhi shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen dancing to the beats of 'Ayy Macarena'. The Sherdil Shergill actress looks pretty as she grooves in a white off-shoulder short dress. Sharing this video, Surbhi captioned, "How not to learn to Dance from me". Fans heap praises for Surbhi and have dropped amazing comments for the actress. Vinny Arora Dhoopar calls Surbhi "Cutie", whereas Adaa Khan has also dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Click here to watch Surbhi's video

Speaking of Sherdil Shergill, the show will be a rom-com revolving around two individuals from different backgrounds and ideologies. While Dheeraj plays the privileged one, Surbhi will play a self-made woman.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Apart from these, she had replaced new mom Bharti Singh for the time being to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as she was on a break from work to take care of her newborn baby boy. Surbhi has recently joined hands with Arjun Bijlani for a new project, and the details of this project have been kept hidden.

