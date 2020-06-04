Surbhi Chandna has always been a stunner and her throwback pictures in chic outfits are proof

Surbhi Chandna is currently on a throwback spree and has been sharing multiple pictures on her Instagram handle. Take a look at some of her latest posts.

Surbhi Chandna’s name surely pops up in our minds while talking about the most popular and stunning actresses of the Indian television industry. The actress who initially began her career with cameo roles has come a long way now and is currently considered one of the most bankable actresses of telly town. To add to this, she has a huge fan following owing to her beauty fashion sense and amazing personality which are sure to win anyone’s hearts within seconds.

The actress who is frequently active on social media has been on a throwback spree of late and is sharing fond memories on the same. Recently, Surbhi has shared three different pictures in which she looks like a total stunner! Interestingly, she is seen donning chic attires in all these pictures. The television diva is seen wearing a white tank top teamed up with a pair of multi-coloured pants. In the next picture, she is clad in a yellow off-shoulder dress while in the third one, the actress is seen wearing a leather jacket and shorts.

Check out the throwback pictures of Surbhi Chandna below:

Meanwhile, talking about her career, Surbhi was last seen in the show Sanjivani 2 co-starring Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy, Mohnish Bahl, and others in the lead roles. Her on-screen chemistry with Namit in the show did wonders and was loved by the audience. People also loved Surbhi’s performance in the previous show titled Ishqbaaaz co-starring Nakuul Mehta.

