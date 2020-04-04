Surbhi Chandna has a ‘lockdown’ take on her gorgeous photo and we can’t help but agree with her; Check it out

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share a photo in ethnic attire. However, the Sanjivani star had a hilarious but relatable lockdown take on the photo. Check it out.

Among the popular stars in the Television industry, Surbhi Chandna has managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s hearts. With her performances in shows like Sanjivani and Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi became a household name and garnered a massive fan following across the country. Not just her acting but also her style and wit often leaves her fans stumped. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the diva is currently spending time at home. However, like all of us, Surbhi too is waiting for the lockdown to end.

Her recent post proves that like all of us, she is also waiting for the Coronavirus crisis to pass and the lockdown to end. Recently, Surbhi took to Instagram to share a photo in stunning ethnic attire but it was her witty caption that won fans over. In the photo, Surbhi is seen sporting a brown and blue traditional suit with earrings. Her makeup was on point and her hair was left open. With a mesmerising smile, Surbhi managed to bewitch her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi shared the photo and captioned it as, “Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar 14th April ke baad hi uthegi #lockdown.” Seeing the diva’s photo, her close friends from the industry couldn’t help but praise her. Sanjivani producer Sidharth P Malhotra commented on the photo and wrote, “Love the outfit as well.” Surbhi’s BFF Shreni Parikh also commented on the same. She wrote, “Hahaha.”

Check out Surbhi’s latest photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani as Dr Ishani. The show went off the air last month but fans of Surbhi were left heartbroken over its end. Currently, Surbhi is spending time at home and is making most of the lockdown. From doing household chores to working out at home, the diva keeps her fans updated on social media.

