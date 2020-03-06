Surbhi Chandna has mixed emotions as she shoots for the LAST day of Sanjivani with the crew

Here's how Surbhi Chandna ringed in her last day shoot on the sets on Sanjivani. Take a look.

Rumors of Surbhi Chandna's show Sanjivani going off-air had been doing rounds for a long time. However, the medical drama's producer put an end to the speculations and announced its closure. It was confirmed that the Sanjivani will be pulled off and will air its last episode on 13th March 2020. This left fans extremely disappointed and shattered. With the show inching close towards its end, the cast is making the most of their time together and creating some beautiful memories to cherish in the future.

Just a few hours ago, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram to share some glimpses from her last day shoot on the sets. Yes, it is the last time the diva is facing the camera for Sanjivani today. While we've often seen Surbhi share pictures with her co-stars, but this time, Surbhi gave us a glimpse of the show's crew, who put in tremendous efforts to make the show what it is. In the videos, she is sharing some moments with Abhijit Das, Rakesh Malhotra, and Smit Mahadik. She thanked everyone for making the Sanjivani journey an enchanting one for her.

Dressed in an appealing bridal outfit, Surbhi looked mesmerizing as always. But, what caught our attention was Srubhi's mixed emotions. The pretty face was a mix of happy and sad as she greeted everyone on the last day of Sanjivani's shoot. We must say, we totally feel her emotions, and are going to utterly miss her on-screen.

Take a look at Surbhi's last day shoot here:

This isn't it, Surbhi also received cakes and notes from her fans as she bids adieu to them. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you going to miss her on the small-screen after 13th March? What do you think went wrong with Sanjivani this season? Let us know in the comment section below.

