Surbhi Chandna has a sweet birthday wish for her sister; Ishqbaaaz girls join her in sending out wishes

Surbhi Chandna took to social media to send out birthday wishes for her elder sister and joining her in sending out wishes are Ishqbaaaz girls Mansi Srivastava, Mreenal Deshraj, and Shrenu Parikh.

The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has lasted for more than just a couple of weeks and while we are looking at an extension, life doesn't stop and neither do special days and celebrations. Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna took to social media to send out birthday wishes to her elder sister Pranavi with an adorable photo of the two. Apart from sending a birthday wish, she also had a sweet message as she wrote, 'Grow Grow and just keep growing.'

The photo sees her sister hugging Surbhi while they are both decked up and look stunning in their party ready outfit. Soon enough, Ishqbaaaz stars Mansi, Shrenu Parikh and Mreenal Deshraj also dropped in comments to send out birthday wishes to her. Mansi wrote, 'Happy Birthday dearest chikkki , @pclovesdrama , Chikki खिलाना lockdown ke baad , meanwhile have a great bday with family and be safe u beauty.'

Check out Surbhi Chandna's post and comments from Ishqbaaaz girls right here:

Meanwhile, Surbhi has been indulging in all things fun and fitness while at home. The actress keeps sharing some stunning photos of her time at home, videos from her workout sessions which are primarily her Zumba classes, something she heartily enjoys, and of course, loads of food photos since she has also been cooking.

