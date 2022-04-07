Surbhi Chandna to host Hunarbaaz, drops stunning pics in slit gown, says 'This short journey looks exciting'

Actress Surbhi Chandna is popular for her acting prowess in shows. She has now made a mission to ace the fashion trends with her glamorous looks. Surbhi is quite active on social media and we often get to see glimpses of the actress showing her outstanding fashion executions. Of now, the diva shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot and set the internet on fire in a pastel-green and golden outfit. As soon as she shared the pictures, her post was flooded with comments from her fans.

In the pictures, Surbhi could be seen in a gorgeous embellished one-shoulder bodycon dress. She teamed the look with dewy make-up and a wavy hairdo look. Recently, the actress was spotted on the sets of the show Hunarbaaz where Mithun Chakraborty is a co-judge along with Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra. According to the reports, Surbhi has become the new host of the show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. The diva has replaced new mom Bharti Singh for the time being. It is known to all that Bharti was working till the last day of her pregnancy, but now, she will be taking a break from work to take care of her baby boy. So for some time, Naagin fame Surbhi Chandna will be seen hosting the reality show.

Take a look:

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with the TV serial Ishqbaaz in which she was starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress was last seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video.

