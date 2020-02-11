Surbhi Chandna lauds Shivangi Joshi for her first music video Aadatein; Urges fans to watch it

Surbhi Chandna has recently shared an Instagram post in which she is all praises for Shivangi Joshi and the latter's performance in the music video, Aadatein. Check out the post.

Shivangi Joshi is someone who has been able to win the hearts of her fans through stellar performances in her shows within a short span of time. The talented actress has been currently earning accolades for portraying the role of Naira in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, much to the excitement of her fans and well – wishers, Shivangi has stepped into the world of music too! Her most awaited maiden video song, Aadatein is finally out.

The music video which celebrates love and bonding has received positive response from everyone upon its release. Shivangi’s friend and another well – known television actress Surbhi Chandna has now penned down her thoughts about the same through the medium of an Instagram post. The Sanjivani actress has lauded Shivangi and called her ‘super talented.’ She also urged her fans to show some love to the music video and watch it. She has shared a snippet of the video along with the post.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s post below:

Talking about Aadatein, the romantic ballad has been crooned by Nikhil D’Souza and the music has been composed by Guarav Dagaonkar. The lyrics for the same have been written by Anurag Bhomia. Shivangi has been roped in opposite Suraj Roy in the beautiful number. Just like Shivangi, numerous other television actors have ventured into the world of music videos off late. We can take the names of Shivin Narang, , Priyanka Choudhary, Sara Khan and many others in this regard.

Meanwhile, check out the music video below:

