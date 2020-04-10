Surbhi Chandna lazing around not wanting to do any more work while at home is all of us in quarantine; PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna is spending time at home amidst Coronavirus lockdown. However, with her recent post, it looks like the Sanjivani star is tired and doesn't want any more work while being home.

Coronavirus or Covid 19 has affected the lives of many stars including the TV actors as shoots of shows have been stalled. Actor Surbhi Chandna is also one of those stars who is spending time at home amidst lockdown post her medical show Sanjivani's wrap. From working out virtually with her trainer to helping around with household chores, the diva hasn't been keeping herself free while self quarantining.

However, it looks like Surbhi is now exhausted and wants to do no more work at home and her latest Instagram post is proof. The Sanjivani star took to Instagram to share a couple of photos in which she can be seen lazing around in her house balcony. Clad in casual wear, Surbhi looked pretty as she posed for the camera. With her hair left open, the gorgeous star nailed her casual look in the photos. However, it was her caption that grabbed our attention.

Surbhi shared the photos and captioned them as, "Baithe Baithe kya kare Karna hai kuch kaaamm... NOOO NOOO NOO MORE KAAMM #lockdown #quarantinelife #swipeleft." Well, it surely is evident that Surbhi doesn't want to do any more work while being at home as the 21-day lockdown is slowly approaching its end. Reading the Sanjivani star's post, several fans couldn't help but relate to what she was feeling.

Check Out Surbhi's latest post:

Meanwhile, the diva has been doing her bit and has been urging her fans to adhere to the lockdown and stay safe amidst the Coronavirus crisis. On the work front, Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani with Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Punjj and others. However, due to the decline in the ratings post the leap, the show went off the air in March 2020.

