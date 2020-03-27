Surbhi Chandna looks back at the start of 2020 amid Coronavirus lockdown and shares a 'pleasant' picture

Here's what Surbhi Chandna is thinking and missing amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna is one such actress that has rule hearts for many years. It wouldn't be wrong to say, for her fans are her family. She never misses out to interact and share her thoughts with them. The diva is very much active on social media, and especially during this 21-day Coronavirus lockdown, Surbhi has been keeping everyone engaged with her skills and antics. From cooking to singing to just gossiping, the pretty face is making sure to keep everyone entertained and engaged.

However, it cannot be denied that the atmosphere is turning tensed as the severity of the deadly virus is increasing. While most are following the Government guidelines and stay indoors, the matter is getting serious. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached above 700, and this has lead to more fear and distress. Looks like Surbhi is also recalling some good memories before the outbreak of Coronavirus, to keep up the zeal and believe, 'this tough time will also pass.' ALSO READ: WATCH: Surbhi Chandna sings her way during Quarantine; BFF Vikas Gupta cannot stop missing her

The beautiful actress, recently took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture from the beginning of 'New Year 2020.' Yes, Surbhi looked back at the start of 2020 and shared a beautiful picture of herself. She wrote, 'The start of 2020 had this pleasant smile.' In the photo, Surbhi is seen donning a fresh face as she poses for her candid click. With neatly tied hair, a pair of statement earrings and eye makeup, Surbhi looks enchanting. Well, her smile is surely magical and we cannot deny it.

Take a look at Surbhi's picture here:

Well, we know that the times are tough, but we'll fight it together as we cannot see our beloved Surbhi losing out her mesmerizing smile anytime. Her laughter and smile are her 'X factor' and we're all in awe of her. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

