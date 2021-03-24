Surbhi Chandna looks drop dead gorgeous in blue as she thanks fans for showering love on her music video

Surbhi Chandna’s happiness is unbounded as her music video 'Bepanaah Pyaar' is finally out and she says thanks to her fans on her social media.

The stunning-looking actress with a gorgeous lean body, Surbhi Chandna definitely knows how to create a stir with her looks. The actress was the lead in the popular TV serial Naagin, and instantly became the audience’s favorite because of her amazing sari looks and hot bod. The actress is very active on her social media and loves to interact with her fans. She also shares videos and posts regularly to connect with her fans. The actress has recently worked on her first music video and she is very excited about its success.

The bold and beautiful actress Surbhi Chandna has completely blown off people’s minds with her stunning look on her social media. She came live recently and thanked her fans for the immense love she is getting for her new music video. Surbhi has donned a dark blue velvet dress with big yellow designer earrings. Her hairs are straight and the makeup is absolutely flawless. Her pink lipstick is complimenting her looks and as she looks charismatic in her dress. The actress is very excited and happy that her song is finally out and people are liking her music video.

See picture here-

Surbhi Chandna has recently shot a music video named Bepanaah Pyaar with her Naagin show co-star Sharad Malhotra. Their romantic chemistry was immensely loved by the audience in the serial and the music video has recreated the magic on screen. The video is produced under the VYRL originals and released on 24th March 2021.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

