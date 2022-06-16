Surbhi Chandna looks flattering as she flaunts a floral one-shoulder dress; PICS

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi is one of the stylish actresses on the television block and never fails to amaze the audience and her fans with some impressive outfits and hilarious content. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle for her realistic and down-to-earth behaviour. Fans hail her simplicity and often connect with her jokes and content. Her pictures receive immense love and go viral within a few minutes.

Today Surbhi dropped a few photos on her Instagram handle and looked gorgeous as she posed for the pictures. Surbhi opted for a white floral print one-shoulder knee-length dress and looked absolutely stunning. She styled her hair open and opted for a transparent pair of heels. In the caption, she wrote, "Somebody said TAke More Photos And i took that Too Seriously". Surbhi looked simple yet stylish as she donned the outfit with utmost perfection. Fans have dropped amazing comments on her pictures.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Apart from these, she had replaced new mom Bharti Singh for the time being to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as she was on a break from work to take care of her newborn baby boy.

Surbhi has recently joined hands with Arjun Bijlani for a new project, and the details of this project have been kept hidden. Also, as per the recent reports, Surbhi has also collaborated with Dheeraj Dhoopar for a new show 'Sherdil Shergill (SS)'. However, an official confirmation from the actress is awaited.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna reveals the identity of her boyfriend; Calls it 'The Necessary Nazar Battu'; Watch