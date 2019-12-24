Surbhi Chandna looks gorgeous as she treats her fans with PICS prior to Christmas; Check out

Surbhi Chandna has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is looking gorgeous. The Sanjivani actress has also wished her fans on the occasion of Christmas.

The stunning beauty Surbhi Chandna is currently one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of Indian telly town. Surbhi initially rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Anika in the popular show Ishqbaaaz which aired on Star Plus. Her on – screen chemistry with Nakuul Mehta was one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity among the audiences. Surbhi’s fans were disheartened when she made a sudden exit from the show which itself went off air after sometime.

The Sanjivani actress is frequently active on social media where she enjoys a massive fan following. The gorgeous actress often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, Surbhi has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle along with a special Christmas wish for all her fans. The actress is seen wearing an orange – coloured front button dress with dramatic balloon sleeves. Surbhi writes, “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas Scians. Can feel the Christmas Spirit Kicking In.”

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s latest Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in the popular show Sanjivani in which she portrays the role of Dr. Ishani. She has been paired up opposite Namit Khanna in the much – loved show and their on – screen chemistry is one of the main reasons behind its popularity among audiences. Sanjivani also stars Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh and others in pivotal roles. It happens to be the third installment of the popular 2002 show Sanjivani: A Medical Boon.

