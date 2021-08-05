Surbhi Chandna looks gorgeous in tie dye co ord set as she shares 'Bath Tub Photos'; Fans react

Surbhi Chandna always treats her fans with pictures and videos. She is one of the known faces in the industry. The actress has already created a special place in the hearts of her fans from her performance. She was last seen in the show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra. Her chemistry with the actor was adored. Recently, she had gone to the Maldives to spend some quality time and shared some stunning pictures of her in a bikini. The actress's pictures were trending.

Surbhi has now shared another set of pictures on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Bath Tub Photos when we have a view Thats unmissable mandatory Na.” In the photos, she is seen wearing a tie and dye blue colour co-ord set and posing sitting in the bathtub. She is looking very beautiful as she has applied heavy glowy makeup. To complete the Naagin actress has opted for dark colour lipstick. The view in her background is surely amazing as it shows pristine clear blue water.

The pictures are from vacation. Recently, she had posted some pictures in multi coloured bikini and it left her fans in awe.

On the work front, the actress’s last show went off air. She was also seen in a music video Bepanah Pyaar. However, there are speculations that she might be part of Bigg Boss 15 but we are waiting for confirmation. Bigg Boss OTT is starting on August 8 and it will be hosted by .

Also Read: PHOTOS: Surbhi Chandna gets a sweet surprise post her dip in the water in multicolour bikini