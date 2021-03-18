Surbhi Chandna looks incredible as she gets ready for the shoot of a project; See Here

The gorgeous actress Surbhi Chandna is winning the hearts of her fans as she looks amazing as she paired a white top with bold golden studs, along with perfect make-up.

The beautiful actress Surbhi Chandna is immensely popular among the youth for her spectacular looks and ace smile. Her various looks in the fictional TV series Naagin 5 had left everyone spellbound with her mesmerizing style and trending looks. The actress is very active on social media and loves to shares pictures and videos of herself with fans, along with that she also loves to interact with her fans regularly. Her recent looks for a video have left her fans in a frenzy.

Surbhi Chandna has posted a new video as she is dressed up for the shoot of a project. Her look for the project is truly enchanting as she donned a white sleeveless top and accessorized it with golden circular huge studs. She is also wearing her smartwatch in her hand.

Her make-up is gorgeous as she flaunts her fuller lips pink shade lipstick and spectacular blue eye makeup. Her hair is straight, which is complementing her cool and casual look, which she is sporting.

Surbhi Chandna is very famous for her sensuous looks and amazing dressing style. She loves to experiment with her looks and often shares pictures on her social media. The immensely talented and stunning actress has also been awarded for acting in the show Naagin. She will be soon seen in a music video with her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra. They will be seen romancing each other in a love song and their look is very modern in the video. It is slated to release soon.



