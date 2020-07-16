Surbhi Chandna looks stunning as she drives away her mid week blues with a 'good hair day'; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna never fails to impress us when it comes to sharing pictures on social media. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures.

When we talk about the most popular television actresses in current times, among the names that come to our minds is Surbhi Chandna. The promising diva has showcased her acting prowess in numerous shows and continues to win millions of hearts. She has been an inevitable part of daily soaps like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. Surbhi also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress often keeps them updated with whatever is happening in her daily life.

As we speak of this, Surbhi has shared a few new pictures on her Instagram handle that are sure to send her fans into a frenzy. The actress also mentions in her caption that she is having a ‘good hair day’ and we can get proof for the same by having a look at the pictures. She is seen wearing a brown top with quarter sleeves and is proudly flaunting her lustrous hair in the same. As usual, Surbhi’s makeup game is also on point.

On the work front, Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani co-starring Namit Khanna, Mohish Behl, Sayantani Ghosh, and others in the lead roles. It happens to be a reboot version of the 2002 drama series of the same name. Apart from that, the actress had earlier appeared in the show Ishqbaaaz co-starring Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, and others in which she played the role of Anika. The audience simply loved her on-screen chemistry with Nakuul aka Shivaay in the show.

