  1. Home
  2. tv

Surbhi Chandna looks stunning as she drives away her mid week blues with a 'good hair day'; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna never fails to impress us when it comes to sharing pictures on social media. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures.
796 reads Mumbai
Surbhi Chandna looks stunning as she drives away her mid week blues with a 'good hair day'; See PHOTOSSurbhi Chandna looks stunning as she drives away her mid week blues with a 'good hair day'; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When we talk about the most popular television actresses in current times, among the names that come to our minds is Surbhi Chandna. The promising diva has showcased her acting prowess in numerous shows and continues to win millions of hearts. She has been an inevitable part of daily soaps like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. Surbhi also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress often keeps them updated with whatever is happening in her daily life.

As we speak of this, Surbhi has shared a few new pictures on her Instagram handle that are sure to send her fans into a frenzy. The actress also mentions in her caption that she is having a ‘good hair day’ and we can get proof for the same by having a look at the pictures. She is seen wearing a brown top with quarter sleeves and is proudly flaunting her lustrous hair in the same. As usual, Surbhi’s makeup game is also on point.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the Lockdown a Good Hair Day is Rare Agree ? #goodhairday

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (officialsurbhic) on

On the work front, Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani co-starring Namit Khanna, Mohish Behl, Sayantani Ghosh, and others in the lead roles. It happens to be a reboot version of the 2002 drama series of the same name. Apart from that, the actress had earlier appeared in the show Ishqbaaaz co-starring Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, and others in which she played the role of Anika. The audience simply loved her on-screen chemistry with Nakuul aka Shivaay in the show.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement