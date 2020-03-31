Surbhi Chandna lying on the bed and wishing to wake up when the 21 day lockdown ends is all of us; See Pics

Looks like Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna is already bored of staying indoors during this 21-day Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

On 24 March (2020) when PM Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown, we were all scared to death, owing to the severity of Coronavirus. Aside from the risk and danger, many of us were also worried about staying homebound for such a long time. But to curb the spread of the virus and follow the official guidelines, most of us are in self-isolation and not stepping out of the house. Many of us thought that these days will pass by binge-watching some series, reading books or merely participating in some indoor activity. However, as each day is passing it is getting difficult, and we're just waiting for the home arrest to come to an end.

Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna is also of the thought. Yes, the actress, who is quite active on social shared some selfies of herself relaxing on the couch waiting for the lockdown to get over. In the pictures, Surbhi is seen lying on her bed with a cute pillow that reads 'Like I care' and she looks like a perfect morning beauty with open traces and fresh face. But, what caught our eyes the most was her caption, which read, 'Wake me up when 14th April Ends.' Well, we must say Surbhi's wishes are just so relatable at this moment.

Just like her, even we're tired and bored of staying indoors and are yearning to step outside when the lockdown finally comes to an end. Moreover, in her quirky caption, Surbhi also pointed out every girl's concern, of overgrown eyebrows. Well, with beauty parlors closed, our grooming sessions have also gone for a toss.

Take a look at Surbhi's pictures here:

We must say, Surbhi looks like a breath of fresh air in these pictures and we can't take our eyes off her natural beauty. Do you also agree with Surbhi's thinking and feeling right now? Let us know in the comment section below.

